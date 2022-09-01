It will cost money to ride RTD again starting Thursday

The Regional Transportation District said it's going to restart fare collection and inspection.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will resume fare collection and inspection on Thursday, Sept. 1.

RTD services on bus and rail were free for riders for all of August.

Part of "Zero Fare for Better Air," the fare-free month of August was part of Colorado Senate Bill 22-180.

RTD said Sept. 1 it will continue a transition to a new account-based ticketing system on the MyRide app. However, RTD said cash and paper tickets will continue to be accepted as valid fare.



RTD said riders with a EcoPass or CollegePass cards will not be affected by the MyRide transition and they will continue to tap their current cards when boarding.

