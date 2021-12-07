RTD to suspend L Line service through Sept. 21

RTD said it needs to replace one of the oldest sections of track on Denver's light rail system.

DENVER — Service on one downtown Denver light rail line will be suspended for 10 days.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will not operate the L Line light rail line from Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 21.

L Line service will resume Wednesday, Sept. 22.

RTD said the suspension will allow crews to repair and replace one of the oldest sections of track on the RTD light rail system at the 20th and Welton Station.

The construction work is expected to impede access along both 20th and Welton streets, and the 20th and Welton Station will be closed during this period, according to RTD.

RTD said L Line customers can use Bus Route 43 as an alternative for service in the affected area.

