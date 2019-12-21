GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was killed Friday night after being struck by a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train.

The collision happened just before 8 p.m. as the W-Line train left Golden station heading toward Denver, according to police.

According to RTD, witnesses saw the man walking on the tracks toward the train near Ulysses St.

The train operator saw the man, blasted the train's horn and braked, but wasn't able to stop in time, RTD said.

RTD and Golden police are investigating the crash.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Golden officials said Ulysses St. is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

RELATED: RTD ordered to file corrective action plan following light rail derailment in Aurora that injured 5

RELATED: Why an RTD train operator won't be charged in the light rail crash that severed a woman's leg

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS