Long-awaited N Line slated to begin service Sept. 21

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced the long-awaited N Line will begin service on Monday, Sept. 21.

The N Line will go between Union Station in downtown Denver to 124th Avenue and Eastlake Avenue in Thornton.

The 13-mile route will include stops at the National Western Center, 72nd Avenue in Commerce City, 88th Avenue and Welby Road in Thornton, 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton, and 112th Avenue and York Street in Northglenn.

RTD estimates it will take 29 minutes to go between Union Station and the Eastlake Station.

Each stop, except for the National Western Complex, has park-and-ride services for automobile drivers. Bike racks and lockers will be available at each stop along the way for cyclists.

72nd Avenue in Commerce City:

330 parking spots

10 bike lockers

Eight bike racks

88th Avenue:

550 parking spaces

12 bike lockers

Six bike racks

104th Avenue:

880 parking spots

10 bike racks

10 bike lockers

112th Avenue:

310 parking spaces

12 bike lockers

Eight bike racks

124th Avenue:

410 parking spots

10 bike lockers

Five bike racks

The first week of the N Line will be free for riders.

On Sept. 28, RTD will begin collecting fares. However, RTD is offering promotional $3 local fares for one-way travel along the entire N Line route until March 28, 2021.

RTD hopes to build two more stops and add more than five miles of track to the N Line, but funding has not yet been secured.

As soon as RTD can secure the money, they plan to put stations at 144th Avenue and York Street, and at Highway 7 in north Thornton.