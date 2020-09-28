System outage suspends RTD commuter rail lines

The system-wide outage has impacted the University of Colorado A Line, B, G and N Lines.

DENVER — All Regional Transportation District (RTD) commuter rail lines are temporarily suspended as the district deals with a system-wide outage.

The outage was reported by RTD early Monday morning and has impacted the University of Colorado A Line, B, G and N lines, according to a release from RTD.

Commuter rail service will be temporarily suspended until the system can be rebooted, RTD said.

Limited bus service is available to cover all of the commuter rail lines, according to RTD.

Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible, RTD said. Once service is restored, delays will be expected as lines get back to full capacity, according to the release.