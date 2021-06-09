Salsa spill jams up traffic on I-25

The van carrying the salsa in glass jars hit the guardrail and rolled over, causing the cargo to spill.

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Salsa jammed up traffic on Interstate 25 near Firestone on Monday after a crash covered the roadway in the delicious Labor Day party treat, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened on I-25 south of the Firestone Boulevard exit, near Longmont.

A Chevy van carrying the salsa hit the guardrail and rolled over – spilling glass jars of salsa all over the road.

The 57-year-old man who was driving suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic moved slowly as the mess was cleaned up, but the highway was back open within an hour.

It wasn't immediately known what kind of salsa it was or if crews cleaned up the mess with firehoses or chips.

