SB I-225 at Tamarac Street to close overnight Wednesday

CDOT is working to improve capacity and make safety upgrades on southbound I-225.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor ABCO Contracting said they will close southbound Interstate 225 at the Tamarac Street and DTC Boulevard Exit for one night for construction work.

The closure is scheduled for the overnight hours on Wednesday, Feb. 24 into Thursday, Feb. 25, weather permitting.

CDOT said the closure is necessary so crews can remove temporary barriers and restripe the newly widened and extended two-lane on-ramp to northbound I-25 from southbound I-225.

During the closure, detour signage will be in place to safely direct motorists to alternate routes. Once reopened, no more restrictions will be in place.

This widening was part of a three-phase traffic flow and ramp safety improvement project at two locations on southbound I-225, according to CDOT. The other part of the project is currently underway at I-225 and South Parker Road Exit.

Phase I at Parker Road consisted of adding an auxiliary lane on southbound I-225 approaching the Parker Road off-ramp and is complete. Phase II entailed widening and extending the off ramp to South Parker Road at Exit 4.

All phases of the I-225 safety project will be complete late February, depending on the weather, said CDOT.

