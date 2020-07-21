WATCH: Semi truck crash causes power line fire in Broomfield

Both directions of West 144th Avenue are closed at Sheridan while crews work to contain the scene.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Energy service may be interrupted in part of Broomfield and both directions of West 144th Avenue are closed at Sheridan Parkway following a crash involving a semi, according to the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

The power lines were also on fire, which sent a large plume of black smoke into the air. The driver of the semi truck is out of the vehicle and uninjured, according to a tweet from BPD.

The cleanup caused both directions of West 144th Avenue to be closed between Sheridan and Aspen Street.

The North Metro Fire District is on scene working to contain the flames.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes available.

Power lines are on fire. Service may be interrupted in the area. @NMFirePIO on scene. Driver of the semi is out of the vehicle and is ok. pic.twitter.com/YSkruZkazE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) July 21, 2020

