A semi driver has been cited for a load violation after police say a cable or tie-down broke and two large draining pipes rolled off the truck bed and onto Parker Road Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Aurora police says the semi was headed down South Parker Road near East Fair Place when the pipes rolled off – one of them went toward the cab and the other went off the back.

Police had traffic down to one lane in wake of the incident.

While this happened, Aurora police say a “rubbernecker” caused another accident on the other side of the road.

