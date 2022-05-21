Semi trailer carrying carrots catches fire on I-70 near Evergreen

I-70 EB was closed for a while Saturday morning while crews put out the fire.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A semi-trailer that was carrying carrots caught fire Saturday morning on Interstate 70 near Evergreen, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

No one was injured in the fire, which had eastbound I-70 closed completely for a while at mile marker 249.5. Some lanes have been reopened.

About 2:45 p.m., Evergreen Fire Rescue tweeted that its crews had cleared the scene. They asked drivers to go slowly through the area as cleanup continued to remove the trailer and the carrots.

The trucking company was sending a mitigation service, and a tow truck was expected at the scene at about 3 p.m., CSP said.

Crews from Evergreen Fire Rescue and Foothills Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

EFR and @FireFoothills are on-scene of a tractor trailer fire eastbound I-70 at mile marker 248. Crews are competing overhaul. There is one lane open but please expect traffic delays and go slow! pic.twitter.com/ThXv8SYgrU — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 21, 2022

