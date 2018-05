All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 were shut down briefly Sunday night at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a rollover crash involving a semitrailer, state troopers said.

According to the Eagle branch of Colorado State Patrol, the semitrailer rolled over at mile marker 211. The roadway reopened just after 6 p.m.

No word on injuries to anyone involved.

I70 WB is now open at the Eisenhower tunnel. Drive safely. — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2018

