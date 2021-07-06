Highway 2 closed at 96th Avenue in Commerce City due to 4-vehicle crash

A four-vehicle crash closed down Highway 2 at 96th Avenue on Monday morning.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Highway 2 near 96th Avenue in Commerce City is closed due to a four-vehicle crash, including a rolled semi-truck, according to the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD).

SACFD tweeted just after 8:02 a.m. about the crash. One person was injured in the wreck and taken to the hospital, according to SACFD.

Four other people were treated for injuries at the scene and release by medical crews, SACFD said.

Video from SKY9 showed the rolled over semi-truck damaged fencing of nearby homes.

Highway 2 is closed at 96th Avenue as crews investigate and clean up the scene.

