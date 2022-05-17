Westbound I-70 closed for semi-truck crash

DENVER — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon following a semi-truck rollover crash, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).
Westbound lanes were closed at Interstate 270, according to a tweet from DPD.
DPD first tweeted about the crash just after noon Tuesday. At the time of the tweet, DPD said injuries from the crash were unknown.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
