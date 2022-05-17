Westbound I-70 closed for semi-truck crash

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at I-270 following the crash.

DENVER — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon following a semi-truck rollover crash, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Westbound lanes were closed at Interstate 270, according to a tweet from DPD.

DPD first tweeted about the crash just after noon Tuesday. At the time of the tweet, DPD said injuries from the crash were unknown.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

