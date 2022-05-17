x
Westbound I-70 closed for semi-truck crash

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at I-270 following the crash.
Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation

DENVER — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon following a semi-truck rollover crash, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Westbound lanes were closed at Interstate 270, according to a tweet from DPD.

DPD first tweeted about the crash just after noon Tuesday. At the time of the tweet, DPD said injuries from the crash were unknown.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado: 

  • Expect the unexpected 
  • Slow down 
  • Don't tailgate 
  • Be aware of emergency crews 
  • Heed signs 
  • Obey flaggers 
  • Stay alert and minimize distractions 
  • Keep with the traffic flow 
  • Plan your drive 
  • Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles. 

