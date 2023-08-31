Truck fire shuts down eastbound I-70 near US 6

Interstate 70 is closed eastbound near U.S. 6 after a semi-truck carrying cardboard caught on fire.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at U.S. 6 Thursday evening after a semi-truck caught fire.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a truck carrying cardboard caught on fire just before 6 p.m. after its brakes overheated. CSP diverted traffic from I-70 eastbound to U.S. 6 eastbound.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the truck safely and was uninjured, CSP said.

Black smoke was visible near Golden as crews worked to put out the fire and get a tow truck into the area to move the semi off the roadway.

West Metro Fire and the Colorado Department of Transportation were out on the scene assisting troopers with traffic control.

CSP said the fire is out, but they don't have know how long the closure will last.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





