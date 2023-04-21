Northbound I-225 opens through Aurora after semis crash

AURORA, Colo. — Some lanes of northbound Interstate 225 have reopened at Alameda Avenue in Aurora after a crash early Friday morning.
The Aurora Police Department (APD) had to close northbound I-225 at Alameda around 4:30 a.m. Friday for a crash involving two semi-trucks. During the closure, traffic was being diverted off at Alameda and then right back on the interstate.
By 6 a.m. Friday, two lanes of northbound I-225 were reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
APD said there were no injuries reported at the crash.
