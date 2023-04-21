Northbound I-225 opens through Aurora after semis crash

I-225 northbound lanes were closed for a few hours Friday morning due to a two semi-truck crash.

AURORA, Colo. — Some lanes of northbound Interstate 225 have reopened at Alameda Avenue in Aurora after a crash early Friday morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) had to close northbound I-225 at Alameda around 4:30 a.m. Friday for a crash involving two semi-trucks. During the closure, traffic was being diverted off at Alameda and then right back on the interstate.

By 6 a.m. Friday, two lanes of northbound I-225 were reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

APD said there were no injuries reported at the crash.

#I225 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at Exit 8 - Alameda Avenue. I-225 NB shut down, must exit at Alameda. https://t.co/oQv54CxQEZ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 21, 2023

#APDTrafficAlert All northbound lanes are closed on I-225 at Alameda due to a 2 semi-truck crash. No injuries reported at this time. Expect extended closure for the next few hours or more. Traffic is being diverted off at Alameda and then right back on. pic.twitter.com/JEwRfLySMC — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 21, 2023

