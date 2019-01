DENVER — Two people are hurt Saturday after a two-car rollover crash reported at West Colfax Avenue and Osage Street in Denver, according to first responders.

The Denver Police Department said westbound Colfax at the intersection will be shutdown as officers manage and investigate the scene. According to the Denver Fire Department, fire crews will be on scene to assist.

Alternate routes are advised for all drivers in the area.

