BRIGHTON, Colo. — Michal Michalkow is excited.

He owns the First Gear Skid School in Brighton just east of Denver and has a new tool for teaching people how to drive in adverse weather.

“There is no one around even in sister states that’s able to simulate driving on snow and ice with a truck,” said Michalkow.

9News

The school already uses an SUV on hydraulics to simulate a variety of weather conditions but now they have a full-size 15,000-pound truck on a similar system.

“It is all hydraulics and we have a computer in the vehicle," Michalkow explained. “We can raise the vehicle off the ground to minimize traction on the tires.”

9News

That allows them to simulate snow, ice, slush or anything in between so that truck drivers get an idea of what it’s like to drive in those conditions and how to avoid getting into accidents.

The idea is that the class will also help drivers stay out of trouble along Interstate 70 in the winter.

9News

The school put the truck together partnering with the Colorado Special District Liability Pool and companies have already started signing up drivers.

On Oct. 21 they will have a show and tell with the truck at the Adams County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

