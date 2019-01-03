LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Sick of wondering when the next traffic light will change? There’s an app for that!

Lakewood is sharing data from its traffic signals that drivers can now access.

“In Lakewood, we have about 202 traffic signals we operate and maintain,” said Mike Whiteaker, Lakewood’s Transportation Engineer. “142 of [those signals] are tied into a central system which just means we’re talking to it with software.”

Now Lakewood has opened up the “conversation” between the signal system and outsiders, allowing access to a small number of companies that analyze and share the data.

Those companies include: Traffic Technology Services (TTS), Connected Signals, and Live Traffic Data.

“They basically repackage that data and figure out how to predict what the signal is going to do,” said.

Those predictions can help drivers know the estimated time before a light changes from green to red, or how long they’ll sit at a red light before it changes.

Drivers can access the data in various ways. TTS has a partnership with Audi and most new models will have the technology built into the vehicle. TTS is also working to develop similar software with other vehicle manufacturers.

At Prestige Imports in Lakewood, Audi Sales Manager Scott Wondrasch touts the benefits of this technology.

“The traffic light information will pull up the amount of seconds before a light turns from green to red. And also give you speed indications, as far as, how fast to go to avoid red lights.,” he said.

Wondrasch said the technology isn’t meant to help drivers race red lights, rather, understand the best speed to move with traffic and know well in advance if you’ll make a light or not. He said there are safety benefits and fuel benefits.

The technology isn’t just available to luxury car owners.

Connected Signals offers the data through a free app called “Enlighten.”

Similar to the in-car system, the Enlighten app will give a countdown to drivers indicating how long they can expect to sit at a red light before it turns green. When someone is driving, the app will give them a legal range of speeds to let them know if they will make the next light before it turns red.

Connected Signals says this offers drivers two advantages.

“First of all, almost everyone tends to speed up when they're approaching a green light, typically either going through the intersection faster than necessary or having to stop suddenly from a higher speed--both kind of unsafe,” wrote David Etherington, Connected Signals President, by email.

“A study by Argonne National Laboratory shows that our green arcs reduce drivers' acceleration/deceleration approaching traffic lights. Another preliminary study shows that drivers speed less through intersections when they can see our arcs. Secondly, if drivers stay in the green wave, they have fewer stops and starts, which reduces carbon and fuel consumption and improves traffic flow.”

“The more people drive the same speed, the better it is for accident rates,” Whiteaker said. “Just safely driving, and better for emissions.”

Whiteaker said the data being shared is related to the signals, and Lakewood also benefits from the information, too.

“The data that we're sending them is pretty much anytime a signal changes a color – red, yellow, green,” he explained. “So we can start getting what we call signal performance metrics, which help us tell how well a corridor is running, and where people are getting stopped, so we can start looking at those and hopefully fix them.”

Lakewood is one of the first cities in Colorado to have this technology. TSS, which also providing this data in other cities around the country, said it will go live soon in other Colorado cities. Those including Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, and more, according to TTS.

Connected Signals, which is also already operating in several other states, is also interested in expanding throughout Colorado.

