BOULDER, Colo. — If you didn't know, it's snowing. And I don't mean "snowing." I mean "SNOWING!!" Especially in Denver.

The metro area as a whole is seeing snowfall that was of "gonna-be-late-to-work" proportions.

To find out the latest traffic news, head to this article. To find out the latest on the forecast, head here. To find out the list of snow totals, check out the list below (totals are for over the last 24 hours):

Westminster (west) - 11.6 inches

Superior (south) - 10.3 inches

Louisville (west) - 8.8 inches

Denver (east) - 7.4 inches

Broomfield (northwest) - 7.2 inches

Genesee (north) - 7 inches

Evergreen (northeast) - 6.3 inches

Lafayette (southwest) - 5.5 inches

Tiny Town (south-southwest) - 5.5 inches

Denver (northwest) - 5.4 inches

Louisville (north) - 5.4 inches

Erie - 5 inches

Broomfield - 5 inches

Shaffers Crossing (north) - 5 inches

Brookvale (south) - 5 inches

Agate - 5 inches

Boulder (east-southeast) - 4.9 inches

Greenwood Village - 4.8 inches

Aspen Springs (northeast) - 4.7 inches

Louisville - 4.5 inches

Winter Park - 4.5 inches

Englewood - 4.2 inches

Federal Heights (northwest) - 4 inches

Aurora (southeast) - 4 inches

Boulder (south-southwest) - 4 inches

Golden (southwest) - 4 inches

Lakewood (west) - 4 inches

Lakewood - 4 inches

Lakewood (east) - 3.5 inches

Broomfield (southwest) - 3.5 inches

Westminster - 3.1 inches

Northglenn - 3.1 inches

Bailey (northwest) - 3.1 inches

Lafayette - 3 inches

Monument (north-northeast) - 3 inches

Arvada (west) - 3 inches

Kassley - 3 inches

Gould (southeast) - 3 inches

Broomfield - 2.7 inches

Kiowa (east) - 2.5 inches

Parker (northwest) - 2.5 inches

Brookvale (northeast) - 2.5 inches

Kassley (south-southwest) - 2.1 inches

Aurora (east) - 2 inches

Lyons - 2 inches

Elizabeth (east-southeast) - 2 inches

Longmont (north) - 1.9 inches

Brighton (southeast) - 1.7 inches

Aspen Park - 1.6 inches

Castle Pines (south) - 1.6 inches

Manitou Springs (east-northeast) - 1.5 inches

Florissant - 1.5 inches

Black Forest (north) - 1.5 inches

Virginia Dale (east-northeast) - 1.4 inches

Longmont (east-southeast) - 1.2 inches

Brighton - 1 inch

Byers - 1 inch

DIA - 1 inch

Fountain (north-northeast) - 1 inch

Cheesman Reservoir (north-northwest) - 1 inch

Grant (north-northwest) - 1 inch

Guanella Pass (west-southwest) - 1 inch

Silver Plume (west-southwest) - 1 inch

Nederland (northeast) - 1 inch

Williams Fork Reservoir - 1 inch

Dillon - 0.5 inches

Breckenridge - 0.5 inches

Also, for those interested, there are multiple totals from the same town because there are multiple spotters in each town - the National Weather Service uses the Compass Rose to differentiate the different spotters.

Now, I know what you're thinking. "We got 10 inches in X!" Well, your ruler on your patio might say that - and you might have - but to keep things tidy and manageable (did you know there's almost 4 million people in the metro area?) we use the numbers provided by official National Weather Service spotters. But that doesn't mean we dislike seeing your totals!

Here's just a few we received:

Here are some helpful links!

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS | If you are in your car, chances are you're staying there

INTERACTIVE RADAR | Check conditions in your neck of the woods

WEATHER REPORT | Snow expected to taper off before noon

TRAFFIC MAP | Roads around the metro are troubled