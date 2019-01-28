BOULDER, Colo. — If you didn't know, it's snowing. And I don't mean "snowing." I mean "SNOWING!!" Especially in Denver.
The metro area as a whole is seeing snowfall that was of "gonna-be-late-to-work" proportions.
Westminster (west) - 11.6 inches
Superior (south) - 10.3 inches
Louisville (west) - 8.8 inches
Denver (east) - 7.4 inches
Broomfield (northwest) - 7.2 inches
Genesee (north) - 7 inches
Evergreen (northeast) - 6.3 inches
Lafayette (southwest) - 5.5 inches
Tiny Town (south-southwest) - 5.5 inches
Denver (northwest) - 5.4 inches
Louisville (north) - 5.4 inches
Erie - 5 inches
Broomfield - 5 inches
Shaffers Crossing (north) - 5 inches
Brookvale (south) - 5 inches
Agate - 5 inches
Boulder (east-southeast) - 4.9 inches
Greenwood Village - 4.8 inches
Aspen Springs (northeast) - 4.7 inches
Louisville - 4.5 inches
Winter Park - 4.5 inches
Englewood - 4.2 inches
Federal Heights (northwest) - 4 inches
Aurora (southeast) - 4 inches
Boulder (south-southwest) - 4 inches
Golden (southwest) - 4 inches
Lakewood (west) - 4 inches
Lakewood - 4 inches
Lakewood (east) - 3.5 inches
Broomfield (southwest) - 3.5 inches
Westminster - 3.1 inches
Northglenn - 3.1 inches
Bailey (northwest) - 3.1 inches
Lafayette - 3 inches
Monument (north-northeast) - 3 inches
Arvada (west) - 3 inches
Kassley - 3 inches
Gould (southeast) - 3 inches
Broomfield - 2.7 inches
Kiowa (east) - 2.5 inches
Parker (northwest) - 2.5 inches
Brookvale (northeast) - 2.5 inches
Kassley (south-southwest) - 2.1 inches
Aurora (east) - 2 inches
Lyons - 2 inches
Elizabeth (east-southeast) - 2 inches
Longmont (north) - 1.9 inches
Brighton (southeast) - 1.7 inches
Aspen Park - 1.6 inches
Castle Pines (south) - 1.6 inches
Manitou Springs (east-northeast) - 1.5 inches
Florissant - 1.5 inches
Black Forest (north) - 1.5 inches
Virginia Dale (east-northeast) - 1.4 inches
Longmont (east-southeast) - 1.2 inches
Brighton - 1 inch
Byers - 1 inch
DIA - 1 inch
Fountain (north-northeast) - 1 inch
Cheesman Reservoir (north-northwest) - 1 inch
Grant (north-northwest) - 1 inch
Guanella Pass (west-southwest) - 1 inch
Silver Plume (west-southwest) - 1 inch
Nederland (northeast) - 1 inch
Williams Fork Reservoir - 1 inch
Dillon - 0.5 inches
Breckenridge - 0.5 inches
Also, for those interested, there are multiple totals from the same town because there are multiple spotters in each town - the National Weather Service uses the Compass Rose to differentiate the different spotters.
Now, I know what you're thinking. "We got 10 inches in X!" Well, your ruler on your patio might say that - and you might have - but to keep things tidy and manageable (did you know there's almost 4 million people in the metro area?) we use the numbers provided by official National Weather Service spotters. But that doesn't mean we dislike seeing your totals!
Here's just a few we received:
