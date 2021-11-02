Some Denver parks will remain car-free through winter

Denver Parks and Recreation decided to keep roads closed off to cars throughout the winter, after survey results were in support of keeping the closures.

DENVER — Parks around Denver have had barricades blocking cars from driving on the surrounding streets since early in the pandemic.

You may have seen some of the large orange barricades at places like Cheesman Park and Washington Park.

The Denver Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) held a meeting Feb. 10 to talk about what to do with the road closures going forward.

PRAB recently put out a public survey about whether road closures at some Denver parks should stay in place longer. They received more than 4,200 survey responses – and the result was overwhelmingly in support of keeping the closures in place.

For now, the road closures will continue throughout the winter for five parks including Cheesman Park, City Park, Washington Park, Sloan's Lake and Ruby Hill Park, with possible changes and adjustments made in the spring.

Changes to the current barricades will also be made. PRAB said that the orange barricades that are currently being used are not completely effective and can be easily moved, so they plan to put more sturdy equipment in place like gates to block off the streets.

Parks and recreation also plans to reopen parking lots for certain parks to address accessibility issues.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS