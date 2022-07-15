Speed limit lowered along section of Santa Fe Drive

The change by the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is to align with the city's Vision Zero goal to eliminate fatal and serious injury accidents

DENVER — As part of the city's Vision Zero goal to eliminate the amount of fatal and serious injury traffic-related crashes, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) recently announced a change, lowering the speed limit on a section of Santa Fe Drive from 30 mph to 25 mph.

More specifically, the change affects the stretch of Santa Fe Drive reaching from 6th Avenue to Colfax Avenue.

This will be in addition to the following existing safety improvements made back in 2020/2021.

Reconfiguring Santa Fe from three travel lanes to two to calm traffic and reduce driver speeds; the reconfiguration added a five-foot buffer between the on-street parking spaces and existing sidewalk to provide people with more space and comfort to walk.

Using posts and paint at intersections to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians.

Installing treatments at corners to slow driver turns.

Adding seating, planters, and lighting enhancements to improve pedestrian visibility, safety and comfort.

According to the DOTI dashboard, there have been 44 traffic deaths (as of July 15) this year in Denver.

Denver's Santa Fe Drive safety improvements 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.