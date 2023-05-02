Denver’s default speed limit has been reduced

Crews began installing the first signs indicating the speed limit reduction Tuesday.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has reduced the default speed limit on local streets.

The city said the default speed limit on local streets has been slowed from 25 mph to 20 mph, unless otherwise posted.

The reduction applies to Denver's local streets, primarily the roads with no stripes that go through residential blocks, according to the city. Wherever speed limit signs are not posted, the default speed limit in Denver will be 20 mph, per city ordinance.

Denver crews began installing the first 20 mph signs Tuesday. The city hopes the new signs will get driver's attention as they enter neighborhood streets off arterial roadways and at highway exits.

Approximately 2,000 of the new 20-mph signs will be installed across Denver, according to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

DOTI said the removal of existing signs and placement of the new signs will take upward of a few years to complete.

"We’ve reduced the speed limit on neighborhood streets to make our communities safer and improve quality of life in our city," Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann said. "With National Bike and Roll to School Day on Wednesday, there will be more children and parents out and about and we want to take this opportunity to tell drivers to slow down."

“The speed at which someone drives is ultimately a personal decision that can be the difference between life and death," said DOTI Executive Director Adam Phipps. "Simply put, slow down while driving to reduce your risk of seriously injuring someone, including yourself."

