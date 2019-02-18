DENVER — Northbound Speer Boulevard was closed at 13th Avenue due to a crash involving 10 vehicles, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police said no injuries have been reported. All northbound lanes of Speer Boulevard are closed at 13th Avenue, according to police.

The crash was first reported around 8.m. Monday morning. Just before 10 a.m. Denver police said the crash was clear and that the northbound lanes of Speer Boulevard were back open.

It's unclear what caused the crash although roads were icy at the time and it appeared to a chain-reaction crash.

