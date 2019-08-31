DENVER — State regulators have sent a cease and desist letter to the company that installed Denver’s red-light cameras, claiming the company didn’t have the proper state licensing to engineer the project.

The letter, from the Department of Regulatory Agencies, claims RedFlex Traffic Systems “is not licensed, and has never been licensed to practice engineering in the State of Colorado” and the company’s conduct “constitutes the unlicensed practice of engineering,” which is a violation of state law.

“RedFlex isn’t even doing business here anymore, but the fact is 11 years ago they put in this installation of our red-light cameras and we have a problem,” said Denver city councilman Kevin Flynn.

Flynn was alerted to the cease and desist letter through an e-mail from a traffic engineer in North Carolina. The man claimed he filed a complaint with DORA which led to the letter.

The man, Brian Ceccarelli, is a licensed professional engineer with a long history of fighting red-light cameras. He said he has testified as an expert witness on the topic.

“What I want to know is who on city staff was in charge of inspecting and following and making sure that all of these procedures are in place,” Flynn said.

RedFlex no longer operates Denver’s red-light cameras. A company called Conduent took over the contract in 2010.

The Denver Police commander in charge of the red-light camera program said that while Conduent still uses RedFlex’s equipment, the company inspected it with its own engineers and verified it works.

“The city attorney’s office is looking at it right now,” Flynn said. “Our current vendor Conduent has gone out and re-inspected and certified it.”

Denver has red-light cameras at four intersections within the city: Kalamath Street and 6th Avenue, Lincoln Street and 6th Avenue, Speer Boulevard and 8th Avenue and 36th Street and Quebec Street.

For its part, RedFlex filed a response with DORA, disputing the state’s claims and requesting a formal hearing. A spokesman for DORA said a final resolution would become public after that hearing.

A spokesman for Denver’s city attorney’s office said the engineering work happened so long ago, the office doesn’t believe it will have any impact on the thousands of tickets issued over the years.

“It’s a black eye for our red lights,” Flynn said.

