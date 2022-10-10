Troopers want you to stay in your lane and out of crosswalks

Over a 3-year period, Jefferson County’s pedestrian/bicycle vs. vehicle crash rate was double that of the second highest county.

DENVER — A new yearlong traffic campaign sounds simple, but Colorado officials hope it will save lives.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said its "Stay in Your Lane" campaign is designed to remind people to control their lane position.

As simple as it sounds to stay centered in a lane, CSP issued over 14,600 people citations last year.

The issue of failing to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists is a wide-reaching issue for Colorado communities. CSP said that over a three-year period (2019-2021), 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles.

"We’re headed in the wrong direction Colorado," CSP Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said. "No matter if you are walking to your mailbox or going on a multi-mile bike ride. This is everyone’s issue, because sooner or later everyone is a pedestrian."

Top 5 Colorado counties for pedestrian/bike vs. vehicle citations:

Jefferson Adams Eagle, Chaffee, Mesa, Boulder and Weld Teller Montezuma

The top county for injury and fatal crashes investigated by the CSP involving a pedestrian or bicycle was Jefferson County. CSP said that over a three-year period, Jefferson County’s pedestrian/bicycle vs. vehicle crash rate was double that of the second highest county, Adams County.

"Our data shows that during warmer months and congested times like the lunch hour through 8 p.m. crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist are much more likely," added Col. Packard. "Whether driving downtown, through your neighborhood or around popular areas, people need to stay alert while staying out of crosswalks and bike lanes."

