Street sweeping season starting in Denver

Enforcement of street sweeping parking restrictions runs April to November.

DENVER — We hope you enjoyed the break, but street sweeping season begins in Denver on Tuesday, April 4.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) reminds residents the parking restrictions that support the program will be enforced to keep sweeping operations effective.

Denver is encouraging residents that park along the street to check the red-and-white signs on their blocks or enter their address online to find out when to move vehicles on their designated street-sweeping day.

Residents can also sign up for email or text reminders at Denver’s online services hub at denvergov.org/online-services-hub.

Cars that aren't moved on their monthly sweeping date will get a $50 ticket. Denver's enforcement period runs between April 4 and November.

Street sweeping keeps dirt and debris out of our air and water and prevents the clogging of storm sewer inlets that creates localized flooding issues, according to the city.

Dirt and debris typically gather primarily in the curb line of the street so residents are asked to move their cars on certain days so those street sweepers can effectively operate. Signs are posted letting residents know when street sweeping takes place.

In 2019, Denver street sweeping crews swept 174,661 lane miles of Denver streets and alleys — collecting 75,555 cubic yards of dirt and debris, according to DOTI.

