DENVER — A combination of snow and high winds has led to whiteout conditions in some areas, especially in areas west of downtown Denver.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Front Range mountains, foothills and plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Peak gusts of 75 to 85 mph are possible near the foothills, the agency said in a tweet. The NWS warned about potential ground blizzards due to blowing and drifting snow.

Road closures

I-25 NB from Wellington to Wyoming border

US 6/Loveland Pass closed (mm 220 to 229)

CO 72 from Highway 93 to Candelas Parkway (mm 9-11)

CO 93 from 64th Avenue to Highway 170 (mm 4 -14)

CO 149 west of Creede (mm 36.5)

U.S. 85 Nunn to the Wyoming state line (mm 289-309)

U.S. 285 from Fairplay to Grant (mm 183-208)

Travel might be difficult even on roads that aren't closed. 9NEWS meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen spotted ground blizzards Saturday morning in west Arvada. No new snow was falling, but the wind was picking snow from the ground and blowing it around, making it difficult to see.

Reppenhagen said he measured wind gusts of about 65 mph. A sensor from the Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT) that was located higher up on a pole recorded gusts as high as about 80 mph.

