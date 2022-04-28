Steep stretch of I-70 is getting some upgrades

CDOT hopes to add 10 years of life to the roadway while creating a safer, smoother drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin construction work on Interstate 70 from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on Monday, May 2.

CDOT said the project will include resurfacing on eastbound and westbound I-70 from approximately Mile Point 206 (near Silverthorne) to Mile Point 212, west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Motorists traveling through Summit County should anticipate traffic impacts during daytime and nighttime hours. CDOT said work is not planned for Fridays, Saturday or Sundays, though occasional limited work may be necessary.

According to CDOT, contractor Elam Construction of Grand Junction will drop a two-inch hot mix asphalt overlay, install new guardrail, repair the end transition rails and bridge rails and install culverts.

CDOT said the project will bring the guardrail to 31 inches high, meeting new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively. The former standard height was 27 inches.

CDOT hopes to add 10 years of life to the roadway while creating a safer, smoother drive.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of October 2022.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.