DENVER — A suspect who police said drove through an intersection, hit two pedestrians and sped off is being charged with assault, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Police were called to the intersection of 20th and Market streets just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, when a large fight broke out, according to an arrest affidavit.

There were about 10-15 people involved in the fight, the document says, and another 80-100 gathered around watching and filming it on their cell phones.

Officers noticed an unoccupied gold-colored 4-door sedan parked in the middle of Market Street just before the intersection and the affidavit says it appeared the driver, identified as Manuel Saucedo, 34, was one of the people involved in the fight.

Police said they eventually launched pepper balls into the crowd and most people began to disperse.

The affidavit says videos posted to social media show Saucedo get back into the sedan, then some other people who were involved in the fight hitting the vehicle with a traffic post and pulling on the driver's side door.

In the videos, Saucedo then accelerates through the intersection hitting two pedestrians before turning left onto 20th Street, the affidavit says.

Warning: the video is graphic and could be disturbing to some viewers.

The affidavit says Saucedo did not stop or render aid to either of the people who were hit.

According to the Denver Police Department, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Saucedo was arrested and is facing the following charges:

First-degree assault

Leaving the scene of an accident

Third-degree assault

Driving under restraint

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 9.

