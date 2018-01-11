Tanker spills diesel fuel onto Chambers at I-70

KUSA — A tanker truck that rolled over while apparently making a turn on North Chambers Road Thursday afternoon spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement, prompting a road closure and cleanup effort involving multiple agencies.

The person driving the tanker truck was not hurt, Sgt. Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said. This was the only vehicle involved.

As of around 12:15 p.m., Chambers was expected to be closed between East 38th Avenue and East 40th Avenue for another hour. The I-70 on-ramps onto Chambers were also closed.

#TrafficAlert FULL CLOSURE OF N. Chambers Rd @ I-70. Both N/B and S/B closed for large fuel spill. @AuroraFireDpt on scene handling cleanup efforts. Please find alternate route. No ETA for opening. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/HQxG0hXC5V — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 1, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route during the closure.

