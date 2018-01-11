WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:52PM
53
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 53 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

TRAFFIC

Tanker spills diesel fuel onto Chambers at I-70

North Chambers Road is closed in both directions at I-70 due to a fuel spill.
Author: Allison Sylte
Published: 12:10 PM MDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 1:07 PM MDT November 1, 2018

KUSA — A tanker truck that rolled over while apparently making a turn on North Chambers Road Thursday afternoon spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement, prompting a road closure and cleanup effort involving multiple agencies.

The person driving the tanker truck was not hurt, Sgt. Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said. This was the only vehicle involved.

As of around 12:15 p.m., Chambers was expected to be closed between East 38th Avenue and East 40th Avenue for another hour. The I-70 on-ramps onto Chambers were also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route during the closure.

© 2018 KUSA-TV

TRAFFIC

Tanker spills diesel fuel onto Chambers at I-70

North Chambers Road is closed in both directions at I-70 due to a fuel spill.
Author: Allison Sylte
Published: 12:10 PM MDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 1:07 PM MDT November 1, 2018

KUSA — A tanker truck that rolled over while apparently making a turn on North Chambers Road Thursday afternoon spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement, prompting a road closure and cleanup effort involving multiple agencies.

The person driving the tanker truck was not hurt, Sgt. Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said. This was the only vehicle involved.

As of around 12:15 p.m., Chambers was expected to be closed between East 38th Avenue and East 40th Avenue for another hour. The I-70 on-ramps onto Chambers were also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route during the closure.

© 2018 KUSA-TV

TRAFFIC

Tanker spills diesel fuel onto Chambers at I-70

North Chambers Road is closed in both directions at I-70 due to a fuel spill.
Author: Allison Sylte
Published: 12:10 PM MDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 1:07 PM MDT November 1, 2018

KUSA — A tanker truck that rolled over while apparently making a turn on North Chambers Road Thursday afternoon spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement, prompting a road closure and cleanup effort involving multiple agencies.

The person driving the tanker truck was not hurt, Sgt. Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said. This was the only vehicle involved.

As of around 12:15 p.m., Chambers was expected to be closed between East 38th Avenue and East 40th Avenue for another hour. The I-70 on-ramps onto Chambers were also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route during the closure.

© 2018 KUSA-TV

TRAFFIC

Tanker spills diesel fuel onto Chambers at I-70

North Chambers Road is closed in both directions at I-70 due to a fuel spill.
Author: Allison Sylte
Published: 12:10 PM MDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 1:07 PM MDT November 1, 2018

KUSA — A tanker truck that rolled over while apparently making a turn on North Chambers Road Thursday afternoon spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement, prompting a road closure and cleanup effort involving multiple agencies.

The person driving the tanker truck was not hurt, Sgt. Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department said. This was the only vehicle involved.

As of around 12:15 p.m., Chambers was expected to be closed between East 38th Avenue and East 40th Avenue for another hour. The I-70 on-ramps onto Chambers were also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route during the closure.

© 2018 KUSA-TV
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.