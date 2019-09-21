GOLDEN, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of Highway 6 Saturday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol Golden, the crash caused closures on the right two lanes of westbound Highway 6.

All lanes on Highway 6 have reopened.

The person who was taken to the hospital was a 58-year-old man who was driving a vehicle that rolled over, according to Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol. It's not clear how badly he was injured.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving a second car involved in the crash. She was injured but was not brought to the hospital. We also don't know what her injuries were.

The 16-year-old girl who was driving a third vehicle involved was not injured.

We don't know what caused the crash.

Authorities ask the public to give emergency personnel room to work as they clear the highway.

