HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A flagger with a construction company and the driver of a vehicle were both taken to the hospital following a crash on eastbound C470 involving three vehicles, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on the highway under Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

The flagger was taken to the hospital with "non-serious" injuries, a spokesperson for CSP said. The driver of the blue Lexus involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.

CSP said the driver of the large truck is expected to be cited in connection with the crash.

Two of the vehicles have since been cleared from the scene, CSP said. A tow truck is on the way to remove the third vehicle involved in the wreck and the road should fully reopen by noon Friday.

