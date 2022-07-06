CDOT replacing timber bridges along I-70 in eastern Arapahoe County

Detours will be in place along I-70 frontage roads in Arapahoe County.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is replacing wood bridges between Byers and Agate in eastern Arapahoe County.

CDOT said the timber bridges, along Interstate 70 frontage roads, will be removed and replaced with concrete bridges in an $11-million project.

Full closures of the frontage roads — which are also U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. 40 — will be necessary while CDOT demolishes the old bridges and builds new ones at the same time. All four bridges should be completed by December.

CDOT said that during the closures, detours will be in place, with Interstate 70 being the primary detour route.

Four bridge locations:

Between Strasburg and Byers US 36 over a drainage, approximately two miles west of Bradbury Road.

Near Peoria US 40 over a drainage, approximately one mile west of Peoria Road.

Near Deer Trail US 40 over a drainage, approximately half-mile west of Ivy Street.

Near Agate US 40 over Agate Creek, approximately one mile west of Main Street.



CDOT said the project will also remove and replace roadway pavement on the bridge approaches to raise the roadway profile. The project will widen outside shoulders to eight feet across each bridge.

Other project work includes new guardrail, drainage improvements, access modifications and upgraded signage and striping, said CDOT.

