Early-morning crash sends 1 to hospital in Denver

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning auto pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating an auto pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Tower Road, according to police. That's north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in northeast Denver.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Tower Road at 58th Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. DPD tweeted about the crash just before 5 a.m.

Crews advise drivers to take alternate routes while lane closures remain in place.

HEADS UP: #Denver officers are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash in the 5800 block of Tower. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. NB Tower at 58th is closed. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/bI8696tsBN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 20, 2020

