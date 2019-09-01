A construction flagger who was directing traffic was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon northwest of Denver, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP said the worker was directing traffic in the area of 62nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard and had just turned his sign to "STOP" for the direction of the Jeep that hit him. The SUV didn't stop, Cutler said, and it ran into him, pinning and ultimately killing him.

It's unclear why the vehicle didn't stop. On Thursday, CSP identified the worker as 51-year-old Sean Keller of Lakewood.

Keller was employed by a private company and not the Colorado Department of Transportation, CSP confirmed to 9NEWS.

It's too early to say if the person who was driving will be charged. The incident is still under investigation.