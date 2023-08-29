Traffic holds expected in Glenwood Canyon during helicopter operations

Drivers may be delayed during helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Motorists on Interstate 70 west of Denver should plan for traffic holds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Xcel Energy are planning a helicopter operation in Glenwood Canyon that will lead to traffic holds on I-70.

Work is planned for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as crews replace power poles in the canyon.

Motorists can expect limited 10-minute traffic holds for eastbound and westbound I-70. Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and traffic holds are not allowed during morning and evening commute times.

CDOT said the Glenwood Canyon recreation path, rest areas and river access will not be affected by the helicopter operations.



A short westbound lane closure will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday for other power pole replacement work. That work will take place near Mile Point 128 for Holy Cross Energy.

