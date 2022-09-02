Trail Ridge Road temporarily closes

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road has closed Friday — but not because of the weather.

The high-altitude road through Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Friday morning for the removal of a vehicle which was off road from an incident Thursday night.

Trail Ridge Road is closed at Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs, according to park officials. Old Fall River Road remains open for westbound traffic only.

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers said they will post updates on when Trail Ridge Road opens on the park's official Twitter page.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

#RMNP Trail Ridge Road is temporarily closed at Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs for the removal of a vehicle which was off road from last night’s incident. jr — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 2, 2022

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below-freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.

