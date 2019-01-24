BRIGHTON, Colo. — A train collided with a truck early Thursday morning in Weld County near Brighton, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The agency said crews responded to the area near Weld County Road 27 and Weld County Road 2.5 just before 5:30 a.m.

As a result of the crash, the train is blocking the roadway. Brighton Fire said in a tweet around 7 a.m. that the road would be blocked for an additional three to four hours. There were no injuries, the agency said.

Brighton Fire Rescue

