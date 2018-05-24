Colorado State Patrol troopers cited a man for driving 117 miles per hour in Broomfield on Thursday morning, the agency said on Twitter.

According to CSP Adams County, the driver was spotted on Highway 36 near Flatirons Crossing during the morning rush.

He was charged with speeding 40-plus over the limit (which was 65 in that area), reckless driving and a lane change violation.

Troopers said he was driving a Subaru Legacy, and used him as an example for the public that this kind of driving is "absolutely unacceptable."

Absolutely unacceptable in the express lanes or anywhere. Don’t cheat death or serious injury, arrive alive. pic.twitter.com/scuDjtVPmI — CSP 1D Adams (@CSP_AdamsCounty) May 24, 2018

