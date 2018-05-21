Troopers have released the names of the two people who were killed in a Sunday afternoon car crash in rural Douglas County.

The crash happened around noon along Highway 83 near Jones Road, closing the road for hours, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP, Festus Poyner and Julee Davis, both 32, died when a 2016 Ford F-150 collided with their 2003 Toyota SUV. This caused one of the vehicles to roll.

Both Poyner and Davis of Green Mountain Falls were pronounced dead at the scene, CSP said in a news release. Three people also suffered serious injuries in the wreck, which included a minor that was traveling with Poyner and Davis.

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated.

© 2018 KUSA