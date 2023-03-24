I-70 reopens after semis crash

VAIL, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for hours due to a semi-truck crash Friday morning.
The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said westbound I-70 was closed at mile marker 178, which is an exit for Vail, around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted that westbound I-70 was closed between Exit 195 (Copper Mountain) and Exit 176 (Vail). Westbound traffic was forced to detour onto Colorado Highway 91 and U.S. Highway 24 as an alternate route.
Just before 1 p.m., CSP Eagle tweeted that the westbound lanes had reopened.
Snow showers will return to the Denver metro area, Front Range and Colorado mountains this weekend.
The snow showers will first develop Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. A few inches of snow could fall in the Denver metro area Friday night into early Saturday.
The showers will likely begin as rain Friday afternoon on Colorado's eastern plains before changing to snow in the evening.
Snow also returns to Colorado's High Country, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the northern mountains Friday into Saturday. Heavier snow is expected around Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass in Colorado's western mountains.
