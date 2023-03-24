I-70 reopens after semis crash

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for hours after two semis crashed Friday morning.

VAIL, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for hours due to a semi-truck crash Friday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said westbound I-70 was closed at mile marker 178, which is an exit for Vail, around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted that westbound I-70 was closed between Exit 195 (Copper Mountain) and Exit 176 (Vail). Westbound traffic was forced to detour onto Colorado Highway 91 and U.S. Highway 24 as an alternate route.

Just before 1 p.m., CSP Eagle tweeted that the westbound lanes had reopened.

I-70 WB looks closed or at least delayed just east of Vail after some big rigs got into a big crash. #9News pic.twitter.com/5f8ZYg6Poi — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) March 24, 2023

Westbound I-70 closed in Vail milepost 178. This will be an extended closure with no ETA to reopen. Plan accordingly for your travel plans and make sure to drive courteously. See https://t.co/OGkXwyPqso for further. @ColoradoDOT @VailPolice pic.twitter.com/rHxUUY6A9l — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 24, 2023

#I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 195 - Copper Mountain and Exit 176 - Vail. Slower speeds advised. Westbound traffic follow detour onto CO-91 and US 24 as an alternate route. https://t.co/sql1UQUsVk — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2023

Snow showers will return to the Denver metro area, Front Range and Colorado mountains this weekend.

The snow showers will first develop Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. A few inches of snow could fall in the Denver metro area Friday night into early Saturday.

The showers will likely begin as rain Friday afternoon on Colorado's eastern plains before changing to snow in the evening.

Snow also returns to Colorado's High Country, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the northern mountains Friday into Saturday. Heavier snow is expected around Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass in Colorado's western mountains.

