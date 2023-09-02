Truck fire causes I-70 closure

CSP says eastbound traffic is being diverted at Denver West.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed in Wheat Ridge due to a burning semi-truck.

The Colorado State Patrol said traffic is being diverted at Denver West. The best detour is C-470 to the south or U.S. 6 into Denver, according to CSP.

There is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

CSP said there were no injuries. The truck is carrying ice cream.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."