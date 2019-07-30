BENNETT, Colo. — Two teenage girls from Strasburg were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Leah Ford, 18, was driving a GMC pickup east on East 88th Avenue in Bennett just after midnight Friday, according to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). April Blackmon-Logan, 18, was a passenger in the truck.

Ford ran the stop sign at Highway 79, Lewis said, and was hit by a 2017 Volvo semi-truck traveling north on Highway 79.

The pickup was pushed off the road and into a wooden post and cable box, according to CSP. Blackmon-Logan was ejected and Ford was partially-ejected in the crash. Lewis said both girls were wearing seat belts.

Phillip Trujillo, 63, of Antonito, Colorado was identified as the driver of the semi-truck. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Lewis said CSP is investigating speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS