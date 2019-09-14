DENVER, Colorado — Two people fled the scene of a fatal crash that happened on E. 12th Ave. and N. Colorado Blvd. Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the crash at about 2:15 a.m.

A woman driving one of the vehicles died as a result of the crash and a passenger was hospitalized.

The other vehicle's driver and passenger fled the scene and have not been taken into custody.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

