CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A driver was cited for careless driving after losing control of their vehicle and striking two girls Friday morning, police said.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Mickelson Boulevard and Millbridge Avenue about 7:15 a.m. Friday. The girls, ages 14 and 16, were in a crosswalk when a truck lost control due to icy conditions and struck them.

Police said one of the girls was dragged under the truck and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Due to the icy road conditions, the girl slid with the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said she was stable on Friday night and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the other girl was not seriously injured and not transported.

The driver was cited with careless driving, authorities said.

