LOVELAND — Traffic is once again moving on US 34 just west of Loveland after it was closed for several hours due to a semi-truck that rolled over, according to a Tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The roadway was closed about at County Road 22 H, about two miles west of Loveland due to a semi-truck that rolled over around 9:30 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol, the driver had to be extricated from the truck and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash. The roadway reopened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

