US 6 Clear Creek Canyon is getting a facelift starting Monday

Overnight full closures will be necessary to complete this work, which will begin overnight Monday, April 5.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon will be getting a facelift starting this month.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has several roadway and safety improvement projects planned for the corridor including new tunnel lighting, resurfacing and trail improvements.

The work will be completed in two phases in spring and fall of 2021.

CDOT said the $5-million project will modernize the lighting in all five tunnels along US 6 by replacing existing lighting with new LED tunnel lights, installing lane traffic control signals at the tunnel portals for use during traffic incidents, and other infrastructure updates.

The new lighting in the tunnels will improve safety and visibility in Clear Creek Canyon and will be more energy efficient.

> Above video: February update on Central 70 Project.

US 6 motorists should expect lane closures and overnight full closures into 2022.

Full overnight closures for the first phase begin Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

According to CDOT, the full closures will take place on Monday through Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. along US 6 between CO 119 and I-70. CDOT said no full closures of US 6 will occur during daytime hours and no major impacts will be planned on weekends or holidays.

The first phase of the project includes updating the lighting in tunnels 5 and 6 (highlighted in blue on the map below). This phase is expected to be completed in June 2021, with a summer shutdown until the second phase begins in October.

Other Projects along US 6 Clear Creek Canyon in 2021:

Trail improvements: From March through December 2021: Clear Creek County Open Space is constructing a ¼-mile segment of the Peaks to Plains Trail on US 6 between CO 119 and I-70. Through summer of 2021 , Jefferson County Open Space is continuing work on a 1.75-segment of the Peaks to Plains Trail at the gateway of the canyon off US 6 near CO 93.

Resurfacing June 2021 through approximately July 2022: CDOT has an approximately $20 million dollar resurfacing and safety improvements project planned for 11 miles of the corridor between the intersections of CO 93 & CO 58 and CO 119.

Tunnel Lighting Phase 2 October 2021 through March 2022: After the summer shutdown to avoid full closures along US 6 during the busy summer months, the US 6 Tunnel Lighting Improvements project is expected to begin its second phase in October 2021.



