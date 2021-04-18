U.S. 6 closed in Clear Creek Canyon for fatality

GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 was closed for several hours Sunday morning between Colorado 58 and Colorado 119 after a woman jumped from a moving vehicle and died in Clear Creek Canyon, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.
Troopers responded to the scene about three miles west of Golden about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, said a CSP spokesman.
A black Dodge Ram pickup was going east on U.S. 6 when the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, jumped out the window while the pickup was moving. She suffered head trauma and died at the scene, the spokesman said.
The pickup did not crash or hit anything, the spokesman said. Rather, the driver, a 61-year-old man, pulled over after the incident and stayed on scene. He was being investigated for possible intoxication, CSP said.
> Video above: Tips for driving on snowy and icy roads.
As of 8:45 a.m., U.S. 6 remained closed between Colorado 58 and Colorado 119.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.