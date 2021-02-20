x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Traffic

Serious crash at C-470 and Hwy 285 Friday night

Police were not able to give any information about potential injuries.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are investigating a serious crash at Westbound C-470 and Highway 285 Friday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. 

LPD was not able to give any information about potential injuries. They also didn't release any information about what led up to the crash.

There was a large police presence in the area Friday night and LPD recommended that everyone avoid the area if possible.

>> Video above: 65 people have been killed in crashes on Denver roads this year

RELATED: NB I-25 reopened in Fort Collins area following fatal crash

RELATED: At least 6 killed in 133 vehicle pileup crash on I-35W in Texas

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS  