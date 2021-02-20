Serious crash at C-470 and Hwy 285 Friday night

Police were not able to give any information about potential injuries.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are investigating a serious crash at Westbound C-470 and Highway 285 Friday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said.

LPD was not able to give any information about potential injuries. They also didn't release any information about what led up to the crash.

There was a large police presence in the area Friday night and LPD recommended that everyone avoid the area if possible.

