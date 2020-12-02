DENVER — Two neighborhoods in Denver prone to flooding should soon experience some relief as the city begins work to install new stormwater pipes.

The aim is to improve safety and reduce flood risk to people and property in the Valverde and Athmar Park neighborhoods, according to Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

A new, larger pipe will be installed along West Alameda Avenue from Bryant to Decatur Streets, which will provide more capacity to carry and drain stormwater in the area.

Lateral storm pipes will also be installed along residential streets between West Alameda Avenue and West Dakota Avenue, DOTI said.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 13 (weather permitting), crews will begin to make improvements at the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and Bryant Street, proceeding west down the middle of the corridor to Decatur Street.

Crews will work in one to two block sections of roadway, keeping a travel lane open in each direction, according to DOTI. During peak travel times, two lanes will be maintained westbound onto Alameda.

That traffic configuration is expected to be in place through September, DOTI said.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. DOTI said there may be a few Saturdays where work would occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In those cases, message boards would alert commuters of the lane closures ahead of time. Delays are expected through the area while work is underway.

For more information on the project and its impacts on traffic, head to this link.

